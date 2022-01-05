Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,596,000 after acquiring an additional 205,734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 117,883 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

