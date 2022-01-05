Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Genprex Call Options (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 37,620 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 13,833% compared to the average volume of 270 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Genprex by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNPX stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $133.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of -0.58.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

