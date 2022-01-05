StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.58. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 118,576 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $288.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

Get StoneMor alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the second quarter worth $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in StoneMor in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in StoneMor by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in StoneMor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor in the second quarter valued at about $2,135,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.