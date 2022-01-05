StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.58. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 118,576 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $288.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STON. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in StoneMor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the second quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor during the second quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

