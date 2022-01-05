Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Stock Price Down 14%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR)’s share price fell 14% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries.

