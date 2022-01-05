Strike Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.17 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $36.64 or 0.00084108 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $112.90 million and $3.17 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00071170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.08 or 0.08065043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00076460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.44 or 0.99839375 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,081,526 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

