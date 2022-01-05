Strike Hits Market Cap of $119.38 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Strike has a total market cap of $119.38 million and $2.62 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $38.74 or 0.00083797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00062762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00080230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.86 or 0.08203392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00081845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.00 or 0.99923842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,081,169 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

