Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading Down 0.2%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 300 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 303 ($4.08). Approximately 553,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 498,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303.50 ($4.09).

KETL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.85) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.20) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.12) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strix Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 378 ($5.09).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 295.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £625.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12.

In other news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.38), for a total value of £3,575,000 ($4,817,410.05). Also, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland acquired 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £24,997.70 ($33,685.08).

About Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

