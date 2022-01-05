Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Rating Increased to Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SU. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.79.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,336,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,102. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.25. The stock has a market cap of C$49.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.07 and a 1-year high of C$34.35.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.0500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

