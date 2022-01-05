Super Zero Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $711,491.00 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.20 million and approximately $711,491.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,523.35 or 0.08138214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00073395 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,678,925 coins and its circulating supply is 339,687,322 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.