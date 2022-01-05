Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the November 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SUPGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. 95,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.69.
Superior Gold Company Profile
