Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the November 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SUPGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. 95,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.