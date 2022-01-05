Swiss National Bank Has $151.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 994,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Travelers Companies worth $151,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 335.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.12 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.22.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.64.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

