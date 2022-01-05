Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Kimberly-Clark worth $176,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $198,113,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $123,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,496,000 after purchasing an additional 913,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,592,000 after acquiring an additional 833,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

NYSE:KMB opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.91. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

