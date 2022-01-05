Swiss National Bank Sells 39,200 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,252,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $158,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $1,816,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average is $129.84. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

