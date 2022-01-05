SWS Partners Acquires 211 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SWS Partners raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.8% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.36.

PYPL traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.59. 96,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

