SWS Partners Boosts Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

SWS Partners increased its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Ambarella comprises approximately 3.6% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $214.63. 3,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,825. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.85. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -260.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $857,855.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

