SWS Partners Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SWS Partners increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.4% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.89.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $666.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,252. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $587.96 and its 200-day moving average is $522.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

