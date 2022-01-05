SWS Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Atlassian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $15.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.62. 10,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,080. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.49, a PEG ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

