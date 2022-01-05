Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Position Trimmed by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,930 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $88,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $12.11 on Tuesday, hitting $276.46. 2,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $95.90 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.31.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.69.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

