Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 157,405 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,405 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 8.3% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $787,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.36. 62,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,973. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $169.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

