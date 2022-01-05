Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 71,758 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 139.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,758 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,052,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 391,282 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 369,553 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after purchasing an additional 265,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,602,000.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $51.15.

