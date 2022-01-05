Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

COST stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.33. 25,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,037. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.59. The company has a market capitalization of $250.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

