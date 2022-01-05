Synovus Financial Corp Has $107.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.87% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $107,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

MGK stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,836. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.84 and a 1-year high of $266.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.57.

