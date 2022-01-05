Synovus Financial Corp Has $20.43 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,759,535,000 after buying an additional 678,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.76. The stock had a trading volume of 91,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,418. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

