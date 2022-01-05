Synovus Financial Corp Has $23.86 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,181 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.36.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.64. 271,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,892. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

