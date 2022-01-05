Synovus Financial Corp Has $42.51 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.83. The company had a trading volume of 556,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,721,008. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

