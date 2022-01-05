Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 296 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $31,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 86,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.17. 1,352,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.99.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.