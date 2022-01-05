Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 128.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

YUM opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

