Talanx (ETR:TLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.72

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €42.72 ($48.55) and last traded at €42.66 ($48.48), with a volume of 152142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €42.62 ($48.43).

Several research firms have recently commented on TLX. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on shares of Talanx in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of Talanx in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Talanx in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

