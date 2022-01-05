Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 246,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 699,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,055,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $234.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.03. The company has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.