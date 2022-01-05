Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 86,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,645,774 shares.The stock last traded at $2.19 and had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGB shares. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,294,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 742,874 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 117.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 324,985 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 507,492 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 58,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

