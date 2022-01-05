TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Short Interest Update

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the November 30th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 307,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Shares of TBSA stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. TB SA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

