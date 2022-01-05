T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Up 121.9% in December

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 121.9% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of TDHOY stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. T&D has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

Get T&D alerts:

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.