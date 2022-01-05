TD Securities Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$70.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.14% from the company’s current price.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins downgraded Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Boardwalk REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$57.75 to C$56.25 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.38.

BEI.UN stock traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$53.38. 77,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$33.34 and a 52-week high of C$57.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.69.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

