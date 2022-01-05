Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives GBX 805.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 805.86 ($10.86).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.58) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.58) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.13) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 775.10 ($10.44) on Friday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($12.13). The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 710.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 752.03.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

