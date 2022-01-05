Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives GBX 805.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 805.86 ($10.86).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.58) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.58) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.13) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 775.10 ($10.44) on Friday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($12.13). The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 710.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 752.03.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Analyst Recommendations for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.