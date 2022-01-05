Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the November 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSVNF shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.90 price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSVNF opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

