TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.73. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 27,368 shares changing hands.

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

