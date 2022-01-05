Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Truist

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

NYSE:THC traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,918. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

