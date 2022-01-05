Terra Price Hits $85.12 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Terra has a total market cap of $30.63 billion and $1.55 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $85.12 or 0.00183228 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 831,651,899 coins and its circulating supply is 359,798,320 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

