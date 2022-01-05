Terracoin (TRC) Reaches Market Cap of $709,064.75

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $709,064.75 and approximately $193.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,005.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.95 or 0.00923695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.79 or 0.00262563 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002963 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

