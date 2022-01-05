Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Hold Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $1,200.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $845.18.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,149.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,074.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $850.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.04, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $201,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

