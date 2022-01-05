The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Down 94.8% in December

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the November 30th total of 1,935,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. a2 Milk has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

a2 Milk Company Profile

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

