The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,779 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.34% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $29,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,924,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,412,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after buying an additional 215,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.94.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.