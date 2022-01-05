The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 151,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $164.98. The company has a market capitalization of $394.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

