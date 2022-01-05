The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1,069.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,283 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.2% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $163.24. 74,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,754,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $164.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.