The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 66,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,536. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 71.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

