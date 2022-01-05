The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,102 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.