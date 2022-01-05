TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Floor & Decor worth $80,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $2,060,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

