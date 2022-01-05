TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 370,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Horizon Therapeutics Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,588,191. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

