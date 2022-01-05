TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 230,200 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230,200 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up about 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Gartner worth $166,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Gartner by 6,628.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 81,334 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 250.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gartner by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.83.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,770. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.